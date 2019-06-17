WB protests: SC to hear plea for safety of doctors at govt hospitals on Tue

The on Monday said it will hear on June 18 a plea seeking safety and security of doctors in hospitals across the country.

A vacation bench of Justices and agreed to list the matter for Tuesday after the appearing for the petitioner, Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought urgent hearing.

The plea was filed on Friday in the wake of protests by doctors in against assault on their colleagues by the family of a patient, who died on Monday night.

The petition has also sought directions to Union ministries of home affairs and health and to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals across the country to ensure safety and security of doctors.

Due to the protests, the in the country have been badly disrupted and many people are dying because of absence of doctors, the plea said.

