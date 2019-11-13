JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC agrees to hear Madhu Koda's plea challenging his disqualification by EC
Business Standard

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking Rafale judgment review on Thursday

On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photos of India's first Rafale jet
Photos of India's first Rafale jet

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions filed by the trio, lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.
First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU