SC to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking Rafale judgment review on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Unidentified people attempt break-in at IAF's Paris office managing Rafale
In pics: India gets first Rafale fighter jet
Cong accuses BJP of overruling national security by reducing Rafale jets
Rafale will provide IAF strategic deterrence edge: Defence Ministry
IAF chief Dhanoa 'resurrects' his former squadron to receive the Rafale
-
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.
On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions filed by the trio, lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh.
On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU