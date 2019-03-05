SC upholds death sentence to a man for killing 6 people

The Tuesday confirmed the death sentence awarded to a man for killing six members of a family, including two minors, in 2012 saying that he had committed the with "extremist brutality" which would shock the "collective conscious" of the society.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice A K Sikri dismissed the appeal filed by who had challenged the 2013 verdict of the and upholding the awarded to him by a trial court.

The apex court noted in its verdict that Singh had killed six persons in a "pre-planned manner" in two instalments by first drugging them with sleeping pills and then pushing them in a canal.

"In the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the opinion that there is no alternative punishment suitable, except the death sentence. The is committed with extremist brutality and the collective conscious of the society would be shocked," said the bench, also comprising Nazeer and M R Shah.

Upholding the capital punishment, the court said that death sentence awarded to Singh by the trial court and confirmed by the high court does not warrant any interference.

The top court upheld his conviction for offences under various provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including that of murder, kidnapping or abducting in order to murder, theft and distruction of evidence.

"The conviction of the appellant-accused (Singh) for the offences punishable under section 302 (murder) IPC and other offences is hereby confirmed and the capital imprisonment/ death sentence imposed by the sessions court and confirmed by the high court for the offence punishable under section 302 IPC for having killed six persons is hereby confirmed," the bench said.

According to the prosecution, Singh had committed the for theft of Rs 37 lakh and ornaments which were kept at the house of the victims.

He had tried to kill all the seven members of the family but one of them survived and lodged a complaint, the police said.

During the trial before the lower court, Singh had denied the allegations levelled against him.

In March 2013, the trial court had convicted Singh in the case and had awarded him

During the hearing of the case before the apex court, the prosecution had said that cash of Rs 36.70 lakh was recovered from Singh's house.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)