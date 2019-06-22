JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Aditi misses cut at Women's PGA Championship; Hannah leads

Kodiyeri distances himself from rape charges against son
Business Standard

Scamp the Tramp wins California Ugly Dog Contest

AP  |  Los Angeles 

Scamp the Tramp's looks have made him a winner but it wasn't a beauty contest.

The snaggle-haired, bug-eyed pooch took the top prize Friday at the 31st annual World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California.

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa won an appearance with Scamp on the "Today" show, UDS 1,500 in cash, another USD 1,500 to donate to an animal shelter and bragging rights.

Scamp, an adopted street dog, beat out 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs and other strange attributes.

Organizers say the contest isn't just skin-deep. It's also about bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs.

Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU