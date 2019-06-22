Two Chinese men held for entering IGI Airport on fake ticket

Two Chinesemen have been apprehended at the airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior said Saturday.

Zhang Peng and Zuo Wei were apprehended late Friday night by CISF personnel as they were roaming in the terminal area suspiciously and attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the (IGI) airport, the said.

The two, holding Chinese passports, were stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the said.

The men told the (CISF) personnel that they used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off their friend, who was travelling to in China, he said.

The Chinese nationals were handed over to the police, the official said.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.

