Schneider Electric Puts Control of Power distribution in Digital Devices; Launches Masterpact MTZ in India

/ -- Strengthens its Industry 4.0 play with this next aimed at efficient power for critical industrial buildings and plants An industry first, made in product, with embedded Class 1 metering, which saves time and Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of management and automation, today announced the launch of Masterpact MTZ, the next generation of high power low voltage circuit breakers, combining the company's legendary performance and reliability with new digital capabilities. Assembled in India, for India, and for the world, Masterpact is a first-of-its-kind air in the market that provides the customer with multiple benefits of enhanced performance, increased reliability and safety. It is a future that seamlessly integrates within the Smart Panel architecture, and can be remotely monitored and controlled with any supervision system to carry out predictive and preventive maintenance, and asset and management.

The world is witnessing a paradigm shift in and management trends, and this has paved the way for the fourth Industrial Revolution. Backed by the technological advancements, it is an industrial era that is focused at enabling faster, more flexible, and more efficient processes to produce higher-quality goods at reduced costs. Being the global leader, is committed to investing and creating innovative, that can meet the needs of Industry 4.0.

Commenting on the new launch, Shrinivas Chebbi, Buildings Business, India, said, "We at Schneider Electric, are heavily reliant on digitisation to achieve our digital and sustainability goals while continuously improvising on our product line and services to help our cutomers maximise their operations and become energy efficient. Masterpact is a pioneering product in the category that is complaint with our goals. Masterpact's connectivity, digital capabilities and ability to be seamlessly integrate into our Power architecture will deliver significant benefits for end users, specifiers, panel builders and contractors requiring high power breakers as part of for industrial sites, critical applications and buildings. Most importantly, Masterpact will ensure end-to-end digital customer experience for all the stakeholders throughout project lifecycle, improving operational efficiency and safety."



Speaking at the occasion, Anil Chaudhry, Zone and Managing Director, India, said, "Masterpact MTZ represents for us a next step in our effort towards digitisation of power distribution, adding to our commitment to a sustainable circular economy."Schneider Electric's Power is a unified platform that brings together the company's industry leading connected products, edge control, apps, analytics and services into a connected and integrated framework for all areas of the power distribution and The Masterpact MTZ a digital product that is part of the base layer of in the architecture.

Product highlights:



The new efficiently, thus optimising performance and efficiency. Building on its strengths, the Masterpact MTZ will offer the same ratings, the same tripping performance and the same footprint for seamless, quick integration and retrofitting in switchboards as the current Masterpact range. In addition, the product offers easy integration in Smart Panels and connection to management systems with native embedded connection. Masterpact MTZ protects equipment and activity against cable overloads, short circuits and insulation faults. Customizing Masterpact MTZ with digital modules can also be achieved anytime, anywhere. Masterpact MTZ also allows for better safety and reliability, the interactive smart HMI reduces safety risk for local maintenance as no direct contact is required for quick analysis and action through a secure connection. In case of power outage, customers can minimise downtime and restore power quickly and safely using their Key data is saved before tripping (measures, protection settings) and even without power. For more information on Masterpact MTZ, please visit



