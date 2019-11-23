School headmaster held on rape charges

The Headmaster of a school and his wife were arrested here following allegations of rape levelled against him by a minor girl student, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered over allegations of rape and forcing girl students to work, they said.

The girl complained on Friday and a case relating to rape charges and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act was registered.

The principal and his wife have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)