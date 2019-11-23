JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Police crack whip against those sticking threatening posters in Valley: IGP

CAG flags irregularities in Mizoram RMSA's implementation
Business Standard

School headmaster held on rape charges

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Headmaster of a school and his wife were arrested here following allegations of rape levelled against him by a minor girl student, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered over allegations of rape and forcing girl students to work, they said.

The girl complained on Friday and a case relating to rape charges and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act was registered.

The principal and his wife have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU