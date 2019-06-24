School sweeper tries to rape girl in class room, thrashed by

A 50-year old sweeperof a primary school allegedly attempted to rape a girl student in a class room and was thrashed by locals in a town in neighbouring district Monday, police said.

The man had allegedly tried to sexually assault the 10-year old girl student of the government school at Godavarikhani on Friday when she was alone in the class room, they said.

After the incident came to light Monday, the enraged locals beat him up.

He was rescued by police and admitted to a local government hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

On a complaint from the girl's father, a case had been registered the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) read with 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment), police said adding further investigation was on.

