Israel's UN on Monday urged to surrender their struggle for a homeland in exchange for economic benefits as the prepared to roll out part of a peace plan promising billions of dollars.

Palestinian leaders have said the US plan will be tantamount to surrender and declared Donald Trump's initiative as dead on arrival.

"I ask: What's wrong with Palestinian surrender?" wrote in a Times op-ed.

"Surrender is the recognition that in a contest, staying the course will prove costlier than submission."



Trump's is set to open the conference in later Monday to unveil plans for raising USD 50 billion in investment for the and their Arab neighbours.

"The have little to lose and everything to gain by putting down the sword and accepting the olive branch," wrote Danon.

Palestinian "misleadingly suggests that a 'surrender' will lead to an end of the Palestinian people," he added.

"But nothing could be farther from the truth. Instead, surrendering will create the opportunity to transform Palestinian society, thereby leading to his people's liberation."



Danon took aim at the Palestinian leadership, accusing it of corruption and citing a poll that said 90 per cent of Palestinians do not trust it.

The is run by the militant group Hamas, whose "tactical playbook (is) drawn from Hezbollah and Al Qaeda, and much of its financial support from Iran," he said.

A pledging conference to raise 1.2 billion dollars for the UN Palestinian agency UNRWA is due to open at in on Tuesday.

