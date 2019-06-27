SCOOREBOARD

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between India and West Indies here Thursday.
India Innings:
K L Rahul b Holder
48
Rohit Sharma
c Hope b Roach 18
Virat Kohli c sub (DM Bravo) b Holder 72
Vijay Shankar c Hope b Roach 14
Kedar Jadhav c Hope b Roach 7
Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 56
Hardik Pandya c Allen b Cottrell 46
Mohammed Shami c Hope b Cottrell 0
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0
Extras: (B-1, W-6) 7
Total: (for 7 wickets in 50 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-98, 3-126, 4-140, 5-180, 6-250, 7-252
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-0-50-2, Kemar Roach 10-0-36-3, Oshane Thomas
7-0-63-0, Fabian Allen 10-0-52-0, Jason Holder 10-2-33-2, Carlos Brathwaite 3-0-33-0.
