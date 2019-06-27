JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indians' money in Swiss banks falls, hits second-lowest level in two decades

Rs 8 lakh reward-carrying Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh
Business Standard

SCOOREBOARD

Press Trust of India  |  Manchester 

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between India and West Indies here Thursday.

India Innings:

K L Rahul b Holder


48

Rohit Sharma

c Hope b Roach 18

Virat Kohli c sub (DM Bravo) b Holder 72

Vijay Shankar c Hope b Roach 14

Kedar Jadhav c Hope b Roach 7

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 56

Hardik Pandya c Allen b Cottrell 46

Mohammed Shami c Hope b Cottrell 0

Kuldeep Yadav not out 0

Extras: (B-1, W-6) 7

Total: (for 7 wickets in 50 overs) 268

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-98, 3-126, 4-140, 5-180, 6-250, 7-252

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-0-50-2, Kemar Roach 10-0-36-3, Oshane Thomas

7-0-63-0, Fabian Allen 10-0-52-0, Jason Holder 10-2-33-2, Carlos Brathwaite 3-0-33-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU