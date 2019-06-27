Man held for rape of 17-year-old girl in Goa

A man was Thursday arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl at Cujira village near here, police said.

The incident had taken place in November last year, police said.

The accused, Mohammed Rafik Patel, 31, was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by the victim's mother on Thursday at Old Goa police station.

"In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused raped her daughter in November last year, due to which she became pregnant. Patel had asked the girl to visit his residence, where he allegedly committed the crime," inspector of Old Goa police station, Jivba Dalvi, told reporters.

A case was registered under IPC section 376 (rape), 8 (2) of the Goa Children's Act and section 4 of the Protection of Childen from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Following his arrest, Patel was produced in a local court, which sent him to five days of police custody.

