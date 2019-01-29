JUST IN
Business Standard

Scoreboard in the second one-dayer between India Women and New Zealand Women here Tuesday.

New Zealand Innings:

Suzie Bates


c Taniya b Jhulan

0

Sophie Devine

lbw b Shikha

7

Lauren Down

c Smriti b Ekta

15

Amy Satterthwaite c Taniya b Poonam

71

Amelia Kerr

b Ekta

1

Maddy Green

b Poonam

9

Leigh Kasperek

b Jhulan

21

Bernadine Bezuidenhout

b Deepti

13

Anna Peterson

not out

4

Hannah Rowe

b Deepti

0

Lea Tahuhu

b Jhulan

12

Extras: (W-8)

8

Total: (All out in 44.2 overs)

161

Fall of wickets; 1/0, 2/8, 3/33, 4/38, 5/62, 6/120, 7/136, 8/148, 9/148

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 8.2-2-23-3, Shikha Pandey

6-0-19-1,

Ekta Bisht 8-1-14-2, Deepti Sharma 9-0-51-2, Poonam Yadav 10-0-38-2, Dayalan Hemalatha

3-0-16-0.

India Innings:

Jemimah Rodrigues c Amelia b Anna

0

Smriti Mandhana

not out

90

Deepti Sharma

c Bernadine b Lea

8

Mithali Raj

not out

63

Extras: (W-3 LB-2)

5

Total: (For 2 wickets in 35.2 overs)

166

Fall of wickets: 1/2, 2/15

Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 6-1-16-1, Anna Peterson 5-1-26-1, Leigh Kasperek 8-1-29-0, Sophie Devine 5-0-27-0, Amelia Kerr 8.2-1-38-0, Hannah Rowe

2-0-18-0, Amy Satterthwaite 1-0-10-0.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 13:21 IST

