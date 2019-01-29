Scoreboard in the second one-dayer between India Women and New Zealand Women here Tuesday.
New Zealand Innings:
Suzie Bates
c Taniya b Jhulan
0
Sophie Devine
lbw b Shikha
7
Lauren Down
c Smriti b Ekta
15
Amy Satterthwaite c Taniya b Poonam
71
Amelia Kerr
b Ekta
1
Maddy Green
b Poonam
9
Leigh Kasperek
b Jhulan
21
Bernadine Bezuidenhout
b Deepti
13
Anna Peterson
not out
4
Hannah Rowe
b Deepti
0
Lea Tahuhu
b Jhulan
12
Extras: (W-8)
8
Total: (All out in 44.2 overs)
161
Fall of wickets; 1/0, 2/8, 3/33, 4/38, 5/62, 6/120, 7/136, 8/148, 9/148
Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 8.2-2-23-3, Shikha Pandey
6-0-19-1,
Ekta Bisht 8-1-14-2, Deepti Sharma 9-0-51-2, Poonam Yadav 10-0-38-2, Dayalan Hemalatha
3-0-16-0.
India Innings:
Jemimah Rodrigues c Amelia b Anna
0
Smriti Mandhana
not out
90
Deepti Sharma
c Bernadine b Lea
8
Mithali Raj
not out
63
Extras: (W-3 LB-2)
5
Total: (For 2 wickets in 35.2 overs)
166
Fall of wickets: 1/2, 2/15
Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 6-1-16-1, Anna Peterson 5-1-26-1, Leigh Kasperek 8-1-29-0, Sophie Devine 5-0-27-0, Amelia Kerr 8.2-1-38-0, Hannah Rowe
2-0-18-0, Amy Satterthwaite 1-0-10-0.
