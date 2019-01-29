Scoreboard in the second one-dayer between India Women and New Zealand Women here Tuesday.

New Zealand Innings:



Suzie Bates



c Taniya b JhulanSophie Devinelbw b ShikhaLauren Downc Smriti b Ekta15Amy Satterthwaite c Taniya b Poonam71Amelia Kerrb EktaMaddy Greenb PoonamLeigh Kasperekb Jhulan21Bernadine Bezuidenhoutb Deepti13Anna Petersonnot outHannah Roweb DeeptiLea Tahuhub Jhulan12Extras: (W-8)Total: (All out in 44.2 overs)161Fall of wickets; 1/0, 2/8, 3/33, 4/38, 5/62, 6/120, 7/136, 8/148, 9/148Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 8.2-2-23-3, Shikha Pandey6-0-19-1,Ekta Bisht 8-1-14-2, Deepti Sharma 9-0-51-2, Poonam Yadav 10-0-38-2, Dayalan Hemalatha3-0-16-0.

India Innings:



Jemimah Rodrigues c Amelia b Anna



0



Smriti Mandhana



not out



90



Deepti Sharma



c Bernadine b Lea



8



Mithali Raj



not out



63



Extras: (W-3 LB-2)



5



Total: (For 2 wickets in 35.2 overs)



166



Fall of wickets: 1/2, 2/15



Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 6-1-16-1, Anna Peterson 5-1-26-1, Leigh Kasperek 8-1-29-0, Sophie Devine 5-0-27-0, Amelia Kerr 8.2-1-38-0, Hannah Rowe



2-0-18-0, Amy Satterthwaite 1-0-10-0.

