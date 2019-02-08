Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
New Zealand Innings:
Tim Seifert c Dhoni b Kumar 12
Colin Munro c Sharma b Krunal Pandya 12
Kane Williamson lbw b Krunal Pandya 20
Daryl Mitchell lbw b Krunal Pandya 1
Ross Taylor run out (Shankar) 42
Colin de Grandhomme c Sharma b Hardik Pandya 50
Mitchell Santner b Ahmed 7
Scott Kuggeleijn not out 2
Tim Southee b Ahmed 3
Extras: (LB-1, W-8) 9
Total: (for 8 wickets in 20 overs) 158
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-43, 4-50, 5-127, 6-153, 7-154, 8-158
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-29-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-27-2, Hardik Pandya
4-0-36-1, Krunal Pandya
4-0-28-3, Yuzvendra Chahal
4-0-37-0.
