Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand here on ...

Scoreboard of the second International between and here on Friday.

Innings:



c Dhoni b Kumar 12



c Sharma b Krunal Pandya 12lbw b Krunal Pandya 20lbw b Krunal Pandya 1run out (Shankar) 42c Sharma b Hardik Pandya 50b Ahmed 7not out 2b Ahmed 3Extras: (LB-1, W-8) 9Total: (for 8 wickets in 20 overs) 158Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-43, 4-50, 5-127, 6-153, 7-154, 8-158Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-29-1, 4-0-27-2, Hardik Pandya4-0-36-1, Krunal Pandya4-0-28-3, Yuzvendra Chahal4-0-37-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)