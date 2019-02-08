JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Auckland 

Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

New Zealand Innings:

Tim Seifert c Dhoni b Kumar 12


Colin Munro c Sharma b Krunal Pandya 12

Kane Williamson lbw b Krunal Pandya 20

Daryl Mitchell lbw b Krunal Pandya 1

Ross Taylor run out (Shankar) 42

Colin de Grandhomme c Sharma b Hardik Pandya 50

Mitchell Santner b Ahmed 7

Scott Kuggeleijn not out 2

Tim Southee b Ahmed 3

Extras: (LB-1, W-8) 9

Total: (for 8 wickets in 20 overs) 158

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-43, 4-50, 5-127, 6-153, 7-154, 8-158

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-29-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-27-2, Hardik Pandya

4-0-36-1, Krunal Pandya

4-0-28-3, Yuzvendra Chahal

4-0-37-0.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:25 IST

