Crude oil futures fall Rs 4 on weak global cues

futures eased by Rs 4 to Rs 3,762 per barrel Friday as speculators reduced their positions amid a weakening trend overseas.

Profit-booking at existing higher levels, too, weighed on crude prices, analysts said.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 4, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 3,762 per barrel in 1,235 lots.

The for delivery in April also fell by Rs 17, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 3,808 per barrel in a business volume of 13 lots.

The Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.72 per cent to USD 52.26, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.68 per cent to USD 61.24 a barrel at the

