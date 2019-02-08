Karnataka govt has released Rs 5,450 crore so far for farm

The JDS- government in has released Rs 5,450 crore so far towards farmers scheme, H D Kumaraswamy said Friday.

Presenting the ruling coalition's second budget in the assembly here, Kumaraswamy, who holds the portfolio, said it had benefitted about 12 lakh farmers.

He also announced that "Ayushman Bharat" scheme of the Centre would be combined with "Aroygya Karnataka" and it would be renamed as "Ayushman Bharat

"Besides 61.5 lakh existing beneficiaries, it would be extended to another 52 lakh people, Kumaraswamy said.

members led by B S Yeddyurappa, who have been disrupting the proceedings since the budget session began on Wednesday alleging that the government lacked majority, staged a walkout.

members, on their part, held placards, criticising the BJP's alleged attempt to topple the coalition government.

members also protested against Kumaraswamy's charge that Yeddyurappa had spoken about bribing the in an audio clip that was released by the before the session to back his claim about the saffron party's toppling game.

