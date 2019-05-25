Scoreboard of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand at Kennington Oval here Saturday.

India Innings:



Rohit Sharma



lbwb BoultShikhar Dhawanc Tom Blundell b BoultVirat Kohlib de Grandhomme18Lokesh Rahulb BoultHardik Pandyac Tom Blundell b Neesham30MS Dhonic Neesham b Southee17Dinesh Karthikc Ish Sodhi b NeeshamRavindra Jadeja c Guptill b Lockie Ferguson54Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Ross Taylor b NeeshamKuldeep Yadavc & b Boult19Mohammed Shaminot outExtras (B-4, LB-8, W-12)24Total (10 wkts, 39.2 Overs)179Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 10-2, 24-3, 39-4, 77-5, 81-6, 91-7, 115-8, 177-9, 179-10Bowler: 7-0-26-1, 6.2-1-33-4, 6-0-12-1, Lockie Ferguson 8-0-33-1, James Neesham 6-1-26-3, 3-0-19-0, Ish Sodhi 3-0-18-0.

