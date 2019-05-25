Scoreboard of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand at Kennington Oval here Saturday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma
lbw
b Boult
2
Shikhar Dhawan
c Tom Blundell b Boult
2
Virat Kohli
b de Grandhomme
18
Lokesh Rahul
b Boult
6
Hardik Pandya
c Tom Blundell b Neesham
30
MS Dhoni
c Neesham b Southee
17
Dinesh Karthik
c Ish Sodhi b Neesham
4
Ravindra Jadeja c Guptill b Lockie Ferguson
54
Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Ross Taylor b Neesham
1
Kuldeep Yadav
c & b Boult
19
Mohammed Shami
not out
2
Extras (B-4, LB-8, W-12)
24
Total (10 wkts, 39.2 Overs)
179
Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 10-2, 24-3, 39-4, 77-5, 81-6, 91-7, 115-8, 177-9, 179-10
Bowler: Tim Southee 7-0-26-1, Trent Boult 6.2-1-33-4, Colin de Grandhomme 6-0-12-1, Lockie Ferguson 8-0-33-1, James Neesham 6-1-26-3, Mitchell Santner 3-0-19-0, Ish Sodhi 3-0-18-0.
