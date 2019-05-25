JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  London 

Scoreboard of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand at Kennington Oval here Saturday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma


lbw

b Boult

2

Shikhar Dhawan

c Tom Blundell b Boult

2

Virat Kohli

b de Grandhomme

18

Lokesh Rahul

b Boult

6

Hardik Pandya

c Tom Blundell b Neesham

30

MS Dhoni

c Neesham b Southee

17

Dinesh Karthik

c Ish Sodhi b Neesham

4

Ravindra Jadeja c Guptill b Lockie Ferguson

54

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Ross Taylor b Neesham

1

Kuldeep Yadav

c & b Boult

19

Mohammed Shami

not out

2

Extras (B-4, LB-8, W-12)

24

Total (10 wkts, 39.2 Overs)

179

Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 10-2, 24-3, 39-4, 77-5, 81-6, 91-7, 115-8, 177-9, 179-10

Bowler: Tim Southee 7-0-26-1, Trent Boult 6.2-1-33-4, Colin de Grandhomme 6-0-12-1, Lockie Ferguson 8-0-33-1, James Neesham 6-1-26-3, Mitchell Santner 3-0-19-0, Ish Sodhi 3-0-18-0.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 19:10 IST

