Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity here on Thursday.

Supernovas Innings

Priya Punia


c Krishnamurthy b Pandey

16

Chamari Athapaththu st Verma b Kerr

31

Jemimah Rodrigues

not out

77

Sophie Devine

c Mithali b Kerr

9

Harmanpreet Kaur

not out

1

Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-5 NB-1)

8

Total: (For 3 wkts in 20 overs)

142

Fall of Wickets: 1/29 2/84 3/134

Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-17-1, Jahanara Alam 4-0-34-0, Komal Zanzad 3-0-29-0, Hayley Matthews 1-0-8-0, Ekta Bisht 4-0-31-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-21-2.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 21:36 IST

