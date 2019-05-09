-
Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity here on Thursday.
Supernovas Innings
Priya Punia
c Krishnamurthy b Pandey
16
Chamari Athapaththu st Verma b Kerr
31
Jemimah Rodrigues
not out
77
Sophie Devine
c Mithali b Kerr
9
Harmanpreet Kaur
not out
1
Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-5 NB-1)
8
Total: (For 3 wkts in 20 overs)
142
Fall of Wickets: 1/29 2/84 3/134
Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-17-1, Jahanara Alam 4-0-34-0, Komal Zanzad 3-0-29-0, Hayley Matthews 1-0-8-0, Ekta Bisht 4-0-31-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-21-2.
