Scuffle among Congmen during oppn protest against Intermediate

In an embarrassment to Congress, a scuffle took place between a local party functionary and former party V at a protest here against the intermediate results fiasco, attended by leaders and activists of opposition parties.

Video footage of the incident showed Rao and Nagesh Mudiraj, a state general secretary, involved in a heated argument, followed by a scuffle.

Rao and the others fell to the ground in the melee.

TDP Telangana unit L Ramana and other party workers tried to separate the duo.

The occasion was the protest organised by opposition parties here against the alleged goof-up in Intermediate exam results that has led to widespread protests in the state.

AICC incharge of affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia, TDP's Ramana and leaders of CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) were present on the occasion.

The Congress, in a release, said its disciplinary committee has taken serious note of the incident and felt that Nagesh Mudiraj attacked Rao.

The committee condemned the attack by Mudiraj on Rao, who had served as PCC and MP, and was inclined to take disciplinary action against the former, it said.

Khuntia has asked state working Ponnam Prabhakar and senior leader to submit a report on the matter.

Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that more than 20 students committed suicide since the Intermediate exam result were announced on April 18.

The parties have demanded financial assistance to the families of students who allegedly committed suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)