BJP to get highest tally from northeastern states: Jitendra Singh

The BJP will get the highest tally from the northeastern states, thus opening a new chapter in the history of electoral of northeast India, Singh claimed on Saturday.

This tally will get further added on by the seats to be won by BJP allies under the North East (NEDA), he said.

Sharing his assessment of the voting trends, Singh, who has been the in-charge of the northeastern states for the last five years, recalled that in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had won only eight out of 25 seats in these states, which included seven from and one from

This time, however, he predicted that the jinx will break and the BJP will also record a decisive victory from states like Meghalaya, and from where last time it did not get a single seat.

The contribution of the northeastern states to the overall BJP tally in the Lok Sabha will not only mark a definite departure from the past trends, but also would make the eight northeastern states a major player in the country's national politics, said Singh, of State in the

Crediting for the incredible upsurge of the BJP in northeast, he said a continued micro-level focus of the government on the region, coupled with successful restructuring of organisation by have turned the tables in the favour of the BJP.

As far as development in these states is concerned, Singh said there is, for example, a network of roads across the region and a double-gauge rail track being laid even in the states which had never seen a train before.

Not only this, he said, Modi ensured closest possible bonding between the Centre and the northeastern states by rolling out a roster whereby eight union ministers would travel to northeast every fortnight which, in other words, meant that there was to be at least one stationed in each of the eight states every 15 days.

In addition, Singh said the personal appeal and charisma of Modi acted as a binding force for all segments of the society, tribes and sects in this peripheral region of the country.

The results on May 23 will prove that the people of the northeastern region have, under the Modi government, totally mingled with the rest of India, the minister said.

