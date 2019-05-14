Search conducted in hotels occupied by Cong, JDS leaders

An election commission squad, along with income tax and enforcement directorate sleuths, Tuesday carried out searches in two hotels at Hubballi where D K Shivakumar and some and JD(S) leaders were staying.

The sleuths seized from the rooms in the hotels gold utensils and other materials allegedly meant for bribing voters.

The raids were carried out in connection with the bypoll in Kundgol seat which fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA C S Shivalli a few months ago.

According to government sources, the squad carried out searches at the two hotels.

While the search in one hotel was wound up soon, the search in the other lasted longer, party sources said.

water resource D K Shivakumar (Congress) was staying at one of the hotels when the raid took place.

Speaking to PTI, the said, The I-T officials had carried out searches in my room as well as in rooms of other cadre."



The raids were meant to curb election related malpractices, government sources said.

Two assembly constituencies in Chincholi and Kundgol are going to poll on May 19 and the counting would take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The team seized gold utensils, party caps and photograph of former MLA of Kundgol C S Shivalli, whose widow is contesting election, from a room where congress worker Shivakumar Chandrashekhar Gokavi was staying, government sources said.

Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged against Gokavi about the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, they said.

Chincholi is going for bypolls as the sitting Congress MLA Dr resigned from the assembly to join BJP and contest the Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga on BJP ticket against Congress stalwart

The BJP has given ticket to to contest from Chincholi who would have a direct fight with Congress candidate

