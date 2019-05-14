JUST IN
Sonowal condemns attack on Shah's roadshow

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack on BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow by miscreants in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In a statement here, Sonowal said such attacks disregarding democracy is highly condemnable.

Asserting those involved in the attack deserve to receive severe punishment, Sonowal demanded immediate intervention of the President in the matter.

He also thanked his party president for showing restraint during the incident.

