Sonowal condemns attack on Shah's roadshow

-
ALSO READ
Sons of the soil will continue to rule Assam: Sonowal
Vietnam Ambassador meets Sonowal, discusses matters of mutual
Harmonious coexistence hallmark of Assam: Sonowal
Won't betray Assamese on citizen bill, says Sonowal
Lawlessness prevailing in Bengal: Sonowal on violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata road show
-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack on BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow by miscreants in Kolkata on Tuesday.
In a statement here, Sonowal said such attacks disregarding democracy is highly condemnable.
Asserting those involved in the attack deserve to receive severe punishment, Sonowal demanded immediate intervention of the President in the matter.
He also thanked his party president for showing restraint during the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU