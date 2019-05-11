Did not quit JD(S), was expelled, says Siddaramaiah

Attacked time and again over shifting loyalty from JD(S) to Congress, former Saturday clarified that he was expelled from that party by former and its supremo H D Deve

"They (BJP) ask why quit JD(S) and joined I did not quit JD(S).. I was expelled. You must know the truth.. I was expelled from the JD(S) by Mr Deve for my AHINDA activities. Now you know, I believe," told reporters at Kalaburagi.

AHINDA in Kannada stands for minorities, backward castes and Dalits.

The senior was canvassing for party candidate Subhash Rathod, contesting the bypoll from constituency.

The Chincholi seat fell vacant after disgruntled MLA resigned from the assembly to join the and contested the Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga where he had a direct fight with Congress stalwart

The BJP gave ticket to Jadhav's son to contest from constituency, where election is due on May 19.

While addressing a public meeting two days ago Siddaramaiah flayed Jadhav, saying a "traitor" alone would ditch the party, which is like a mother.

In retaliation, BJP MLA and former deputy R Ashok had sought to know why Siddaramaiah quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress.

To this, Siddaramaiah said Ashok knew nothing as there were lots of dissimilarities between quitting the Congress and joining the BJP and him leaving the JD(S) and joining the grand old party.

The comparison was "improper," he added.

