Sebi allows investors to access stock exchange infra to transact in MFs

-
ALSO READ
Mutual fund-borrower standstill pacts not recognised: Sebi's Ajay Tyagi
Sebi says mutual funds can use 'side-pocket' for unrated debt
India's mutual funds industry improves the global ranking on fees
Karvy fallout: Sebi plans tighter norms to protect mutual fund investors
FPIs set to seek clarity from RBI, Sebi on debt default resolution
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed investors to directly access the infrastructure of stock exchanges for purchasing and redeeming mutual fund units directly from mutual fund and asset management companies.
The move is aimed at further increasing the reach of the platform, Sebi said in a circular.
Before this, the regulator allowed investment advisors and mutual fund distributors to use stock exchanges for sale and purchase of mutual fund units in October 2016 and October 2013, respectively.
Prior to that, only brokers were allowed to utilise the exchange mechanism for transaction in mutual fund units.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU