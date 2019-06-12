Security forces kill terrorist in gunfight in Sopore

A terrorist has been killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in area of and Kashmir's district, a said Wednesday.

The exchange of fire began during a launched by security forces Tuesday evening after they received information that terrorists were present there, the said.

He said the cordon was strengthened to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

"In the ensuing gunfight, an unidentified terrorist was killed. The body has been recovered while his identity and group affiliation is being ascertained," he added.

