Security stepped up in Chhattisgarh for Republic Day

Security has been stepped up in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the Maoist-affected areas, in view of the Saturday, police said.

Tightsecurityis being maintained in the entire state, particularly in the Naxal-affected Bastar division, to avoid any untoward incident during celebrations, a senior police told PTI Friday.

Patrolling has been intensified in interiors forests of all the districts falling under the Bastar division - Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Kanker and Bastar, he said.

Besides, additionalsecurityarrangements have been made at each district headquarters, the added.

Security forces have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious movements near government establishments and on the inter-state borders in the Bastar region, he added.

Meanwhile, the has completed preparations in all the 27 districts, including Raipur, for the celebrations, an from the public relations department here said.

will hoist the national flag in the morning at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur and receive the of honour by different units of security personnel, he said.

The will hoist the tricolour at the state-level function in the absence of Anandiben Patel, he said.

Anandiben Patel, who holds the additional charge of Chhattisgarh, will be attending the state -level Republic Day function in Bhopal, the official added.

Other ministers will take part in the Republic Day celebrationsat different places in the state, he added.

