New York's faced flight delays Friday as struggled with staff shortages linked to the partial federal government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration's website said that arriving flights were being delayed an average of nearly 1.5 hours, and that departures were also affected.

An FAA told AFP that the delays were caused by a "slight increase in sick leave."



"We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed," the added.

"The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system."



The region's third-largest airport, LaGuardia primarily serves domestic flights.

A source close to a major said traffic had not ground to a halt, contrary to some

Around 137 outbound flights and 131 inbound flights were facing delays -- nearly a quarter of each type of flight -- but only a small handful were cancelled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Most federal workers in American airports are now on their 35th day of working without pay due to a feud between Democratic lawmakers and Donald Trump, who is demanding funding for a US- border wall.

Earlier this week, leaders of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, and warned that if the deadlock does not end soon, flights could be cut back around the country.

Control tower staffing is at a 30-year low due to no-shows and the national flight grid was only holding up due to overtime work by controllers, some of whom are working 10-hour days and six-day workweeks.

Air traffic controllers, transportation security officers, safety inspectors and air marshals were not furloughed and have been working without pay.

Inside terminals in major airports, passenger inspection times are lengthening due to an increasing number of workers for the not showing up.

Many of the workers are facing financial difficulties and some are unable to pay for to go to work or for childcare, and thus choose to call in sick instead.

