J&K Chief Secretary launches Universal Voter Helpline

An online Voters' Universal Helpline number 1950 was launched during the National Voters Day-2019 celebrations here Friday.
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam made the first call on the helpline number.
Activities like screening of short films on the electoral process, message of Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora and a play by Natrang artists highlighting the importance of voting were the main attractions of the event.
While congratulating the new voters, the chief secretary said the Constitution of India has empowered everyone to vote and elect the leaders of their choice which is the vital tool for strengthening the democracy.
He said the Election Commission has initiated several reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country through the process of Electronic Voting Machines after getting suggestions from various stakeholders from time to time.
