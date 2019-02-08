Sehwag rules out contesting LS elections

Former Indian Friday rejected speculating him to contest the upcoming elections on a ticket from

During the past few days, several had claimed that the former Indian opener could be fielded by the to take on Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a three-time from

State had, however, denied these reports.

Sehwag said on Friday that such rumours were circulated even at the time of the 2014 parliamentary polls.

He asserted that he is not keen to contest elections.

"Some things never change, like this Rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam#5YearChallenge," Sehwag tweeted.

