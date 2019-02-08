Forex reserves up by $2.06 bn due to rise in foreign currency assets: RBI

The country's increased by $2.063 billion to $400.24 billion in the week to February 1, on account of rise in foreign assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $ 1.497 billion to $ 398.178 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $ 1.280 billion to $ 373.430 billion.

Expressed in US dollars, foreign assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

The reserves had touched a record high of $ 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, the forex kitty has been on a slide and is now down by over $ 31 billion.

Gold reserves increased by $ 764.9 million to $ 22.686 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the (IMF) rose by $ 6.2 million to $ 1.470 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $ 11.2 million to $ 2.654 billion, the said.