Sena-BJP tie-up is unholy, will benefit grand alliance: Cong

The Tuesday termed as "unholy" the BJP and Shiv Sena's alliance for the and Assembly polls, pointing out that they had openly levelled allegations of corruption against each other in the past.

The alliance, announced by the two parties Monday despite their strained relations, came as a disappointment to workers, Maharashtra claimed.

"It is an unholy alliance...The had become helpless and desperate for forging ties...the anti-(Narendra) Modi mask (of the Sena leadership) has fallen off," Sawant told reporters here.

The Sena and BJP coming together will benefit the grand alliance the is building with other like-minded parties such as the NCP, he claimed.

"They have come out with a film of betrayal (of people). So we will try to get nominations for the chief (Devendra Fadnavis) and ( president) Uddhav Thackeray for acting," Sawant said.

Fadnavis had once alleged that Mumbai's development suffered during the Sena's rule in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Congress said.

He also asked if the has been built at Ayodhya, as demanded by the Sena earlier.

"The had announced a probe into the allocation of plots of land in the (during the Shiv Sena's rule). When would this matter be probed?" the Congress asked.

The BJP had also alleged that "mafia raj" prevailed in the Sena-controlled BMC, he said, asking "has the mafia raj come to an end now?"



The Shiv Sena and BJP Monday announced they would contest the and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

