Senate rebukes Trump over Syria, Afghanistan pullouts

The US has approved by a large majority an amendment critical of Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from and Afghanistan, in a sign of the deep discontent caused by the policies within his own Republican ranks.

The resolution was sponsored by the of the Mitch McConnell, who said last week the measure "would acknowledge the plain fact that Al-Qaeda, and their affiliates in and continue to pose a serious threat to our nation."



It passed by a majority of 70 to 26 - opposed by only three of the 53 Republicans. The amendment will eventually be incorporated into a on the

According to the text, the "precipitous withdrawal of forces" from either country "could put at risk hard-won gains and national security."



In December, Trump tweeted plans to remove America's 2,000 troops out of Syria, arguing that the Islamic State group had been defeated, even though his intelligence chiefs testified last week that the jihadists remain a potent threat and are seeking a comeback.

The has also vowed to pull half of the 14,000-strong American force from Afghanistan, where the US has had a military presence since 2001, citing the high cost in blood and treasure.

Senators, including prominent Republicans, inflicted a resounding rebuke to the in December, holding the Saudi crown responsible for the murder of after the had been largely supportive of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)