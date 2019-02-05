Nobel winner Murad, Guaido envoy invited to Trump's State of Union

winner and Venezuelan Juan Guaido's to are among the top guests invited to attend US Donald Trump's address, lawmakers have announced.

In keeping with tradition, the 535 members of the US Congress may invite someone to accompany them to the annual speech, to be held Tuesday, where the is expected to tout his accomplishments and outlines his vision for the future.

It's an occasion for the Democrats, Republicans and independents of the 100-member and 435-member to bring guests who symbolize policy goals and bring attention to the causes they hold dear.

Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi woman who escaped the clutches of the Islamic State group to become a against sexual violence in war, and Carlos Vecchio, whom the US has recognised as Venezuela's top in Washington, are among the high-profile guests this year.

Murad was invited by Jeff Fortenberry, a for Nebraska, who said the 26-year-old's tale "is a story the world needs to hear."



"I am so honored that she will be my guest at this year's State of the Union," he added on Monday.

IS fighters swept into Murad's village, Kojo, in August 2014, killing the men, taking children captive to train them as fighters and condemning thousands of women to a life of forced labor and sexual slavery.

Murad was taken to Mosul, the Iraqi "capital" of the IS's self-declared caliphate. She was held captive there and repeatedly gang-raped, tortured and beaten.

IS fighters wanted "to take our honour, but they lost their honour," she has said about the ordeal.

Vecchio, who has lived in exile since 2014, was invited by Republican Senator of Florida, who has called him a " for the restoration of democracy and freedom of his beloved homeland."



"I anticipate Trump will reemphasize his administration's stance against tyrannical leaders in and in support of the people of Venezuela," Rubio said.

Venezuelan declared himself last month, triggering an ongoing standoff with

Britain, and were among 16 European nations to side with Guaido on Monday, following in the footsteps of key regional powers and the United States, which has refused to rule out a military intervention in the crisis-wracked country.

Republican Senator meanwhile announced he would be bringing Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was freed from a Turkish jail after spending a year and a half there and becoming a cause celebre for Trump's conservative Christian base.

Democratic Senator of will be accompanied by a Guatemalan mother and daughter who were separated at the border in 2018 -- highlighting the plight of thousands of others who faced similar circumstances due to Trump's hardline immigration policies.

Republicans on the other hand have invited border patrol agents who fiercely defend the president's fight against illegal border crossings.

