Sesdarma to set up Dr Serrano clinics in India

Spanish brand in beauty and derma care Sesderma Thursday said it will set up Dr Serrano clinics in India.
The company, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary has been operational in the country since 2014, will open the first clinic in the Capital offering cosmetic procedures based on nanotechnology.
"Through the launch of Dr Serrano Clinics across the length and breadth of Indian landscape, we aim to deliver the best aesthetic solutions to the people," Sesdarma Laboratories Founder and MD Gabriel Serrano Sanmiguel told reporters here.
The company, which sells around 140 products in the country, plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) later this year.
Currently, it brings in products from Spain-based plant.
