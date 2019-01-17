Sesdarma to set up Dr Serrano clinics in India

Spanish brand in beauty and care Sesderma Thursday said it will set up Dr clinics in

The company, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary has been operational in the country since 2014, will open the first in the Capital offering cosmetic procedures based on nanotechnology.

"Through the launch of Dr Clinics across the length and breadth of Indian landscape, we aim to deliver the best to the people," Sesdarma Laboratories Founder and MD Gabriel Sanmiguel told reporters here.

The company, which sells around 140 products in the country, plans to set up a in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) later this year.

Currently, it brings in products from Spain-based plant.

