Saudi man held at Delhi airport with live bullet

A Saudi Arabian national has been apprehended at the for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag, an said Thursday.

A S Wunaymir T was going through the security checks at the on Wednesday evening when a (CISF) jawan detected a "bullet-like object" in his luggage, the said.

"A live bullet round was recovered from Wunaymir's bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition," he said.

The man was supposed to take a flight to via A case has been filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the added.

