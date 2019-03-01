Sethi jumps to third position in JK Tyre Himalayan Drive

Delhi's Gagan scripted a gallant fight back to move up to third position in the Himalayan Drive here.

and Rajkumar Mundra, who were not in the reckoning after the initial stages, showed great precision and skill to make up for their opening day's loss and get back into the championship mix.

While there were lot of unfortunate incidents with top contenders Pratick Sirkar ( Debashish Ghosh) and Ratan Pal ( Prasenjit Roy) dropping out of contention with DNFs, it was two-defending champion and his navigator Md. Musthafa who held on to their slender lead to keep their dream alive of completing a rare hat-trick.

Yogendra and his co-driver Nagarajan Thangaraj, who started their day in the second position, managed to hold on to that position, even narrowing down the lead and threatening the leaders.

With leg three of India's only multi-nation TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) from Paro (Bhutan) to Kalimpong being cancelled due to heavy snowfall, the drivers will head straight to Leg 4 which will be flag-offed from Jaigaon while the final leg will see the competitors traverse from Kalimpong to Siliguri.

