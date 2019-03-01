Ghosal's impressive run in World Championship ends with loss in quarters

German Simon Rosner came up with a dazzling display to end Saurav Ghosal's impressive run in the quarterfinals of the PSA World Squash Championship here.
Third seed Rosner, who had made his first appearance in the quarterfinals, won 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 on Thursday.
The scoreline may not suggest that but it was a 50 minute marathon with Ghosal giving his best but was unable to unsettle the top-ranked German.
The only time Rosner looked like yielding to the pressure was in the first game when he trailed 2-6 but things changed dramatically from there with the German completing a straight-game victory.
