JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Believe in Indian judicial process, hopeful of a positive outcome in SC: IHH MD&CEO Tan See Leng

Rookie Diksha Dagar best Indian at T-29 in Canberra
Business Standard

Ghosal's impressive run in World Championship ends with loss in quarters

Press Trust of India  |  Chicago 

German Simon Rosner came up with a dazzling display to end Saurav Ghosal's impressive run in the quarterfinals of the PSA World Squash Championship here.

Third seed Rosner, who had made his first appearance in the quarterfinals, won 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 on Thursday.

The scoreline may not suggest that but it was a 50 minute marathon with Ghosal giving his best but was unable to unsettle the top-ranked German.

The only time Rosner looked like yielding to the pressure was in the first game when he trailed 2-6 but things changed dramatically from there with the German completing a straight-game victory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements