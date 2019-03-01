Ghosal's impressive run in World Championship ends with loss in quarters

German Simon came up with a dazzling display to end Saurav Ghosal's impressive run in the quarterfinals of here.

Third seed Rosner, who had made his first appearance in the quarterfinals, won 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 on Thursday.

The scoreline may not suggest that but it was a 50 minute marathon with Ghosal giving his best but was unable to unsettle the top-ranked German.

The only time looked like yielding to the pressure was in the first game when he trailed 2-6 but things changed dramatically from there with the German completing a straight-game victory.

