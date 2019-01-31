Seven arrested for Rs 27 crore diamond theft

An agent and six others have been arrested for allegedly stealing diamonds worth around Rs 27 crore from several jewellers here, a said Thursday.

As many as 25 diamond traders had lodged a complaint with station about the theft in December.

The complainants said that Yatish Pichariya, a broker, and his accomplices took diamonds from them promising to find buyers, but vanished thereafter.

The probe revealed that after fleeing the city, lived in various places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar, and even visited the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj disguised as a sadhu.

However, he could not sell off the diamonds he had stolen and returned to Mumbai, said of Police

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him Tuesday and it led to the arrest of other accused, he added.

The police recovered Rs 38 lakh worth of stolen diamonds from them.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant offences.

