Seven killed in car-truck collision in Maha

Four children and two women were among seven persons killed Monday when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Tuljapur ghat section in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, police said.
Four others were seriously injured in the incident that occurred on a sharp turn at around 5 PM, a police official said.
The ill-fated car was headed towards Tuljapur, which is famous for the temple of goddess Tuljabhavani, from Solapur, a distance of 47 kms.
The injured were admitted to the government hospital in Osmanabad, around 25 kms from Tuljapur.
