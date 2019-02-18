Seven killed in car-truck collision in Maha

Four children and two women were among seven persons killed Monday when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in ghat section in district of Maharashtra, police said.

Four others were seriously injured in the incident that occurred on a sharp turn at around 5 PM, a police official said.

The was headed towards Tuljapur, which is famous for the temple of goddess Tuljabhavani, from Solapur, a distance of 47 kms.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital in Osmanabad, around 25 kms from

