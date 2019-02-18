UAE signs major missile deals with US giant Raytheon

The announced Monday it had signed deals worth more than USD 1.6 billion for the purchase of Patriot missile launchers from US Raytheon, said.

The deals, inked on the second day of an international military exhibition in Abu Dhabi, come a day after the UAE announced it would buy million worth of Patriot from

Some USD 3.2 billion in deals have been signed between the and western companies at the expo, set to run through Thursday, state-run agency said.

The UAE, long a key ally of the United States, maintains close ties with the adminstration of The US is preparing to build a military hospital, funded by the UAE, in to treat Emirati soldiers and American troops based in the region, a US army said Sunday.

The facility would be "very similar" to the one in Landstuhl, Germany, the biggest outside the US, said Charles Hooper, of the

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the war in 2015 to bolster the government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. The says some 10,000 people have been killed since the coalition intervened in 2015, but rights groups argue the death toll could be five times as high.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)