Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shabana Azmi at 2002 World Economic Forum
Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, official said.

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.
First Published: Sat, January 18 2020. 17:00 IST

