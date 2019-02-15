Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack

Veteran on Friday said she and her husband, Javed Akhtar, have decided not to attend Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary celebrations in in the wake of terror attack.

The couple was invited to by the Arts Council for a two-day event.

"@Javedakhtarjadu and I were invited for a 2 day event celebrating Kaifi's Centenary and were truly looking forward to it. I appreciate that our hosts the Arts Council mutually agreed to cancel the event at the nth hour in the wake of attack," posted on

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

condemned the attacks and said she stands united with the grieving families.

"Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy," she wrote.

Akhtar, who had penned the CRPF anthem which was launched in 2014, also took to to pay his condolences.

"I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written their anthem before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers and whatever I learned, my respect, admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold. Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs," he wrote.

