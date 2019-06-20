Shah allocates work to his two deputies

has allocated work to his two deputies G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand -- that include affairs of and the Northeast and Centre-state relations, officials said.

While Reddy has been given divisions like Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, Union Territories, cyber security and counter-radicalisation, has been allocated Centre-state division, Police-I (that looks after transfer postings of IPS officers), foreigners divisions and others.

Besides the Intelligence Bureau, Shah will take care of all decisions involving Cabinet matters and President's house.

Shah will also be the final authority to take any decisions in subjects allocated to the two ministers of state in his ministry, a said.

This is the first time that both the Northeast and divisions have been allocated to the

In the previous NDA government, was in-charge of the Northeast division and his colleague was looking after counter-radicalisation and affairs.

Rijiju is now in charge of the youth affairs and sports ministry, while Ahir had lost his election.

According to the work allocation, Reddy will handle the issues related to freedom fighters, internal security, counter terrorism and counter radicalisation, Left wing extremism, Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast, police modernisation, cyber security, union territories, women safety and judicial.

will handle affairs related to official language, administration, border management, Centre-state relations, international cooperation disaster management, foreigners and police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)