Amit Shah chairs GoM; proposed amendments in Juvenile Justice Act discussed

Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Harsimrat Kaur attended the meeting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

chart, Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah | File photo

A Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held a meeting on Friday and is believed to have discussed about the proposed amendments in the Juvenile Justice Act, officials said.

Those who attended the GoM meet were -- Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The GoM discussed issues related to the proposed amendments in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, an official said.

However, it was not immediately known what amendments the government was planning to effect in the Act.
First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 20:30 IST

