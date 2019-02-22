Shah condoles Hansdevacharya's death

Condoling the death of Swami Hansdevacharya, an important religious figure associated with the temple movement, Shah Friday said his demise is an irreparable loss to the country.

died in a road accident on the in Uttar Pradesh's district earlier in the day.

"The death of Ji Maharaj is an irreparable loss not only for the saint community but also for the entire country. With his words and actions he also stressed on serving the humanity," Shah tweeted, adding that the seer dedicated his life to expanding the 'Sanatan Dharma'.

In its condolence message, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international working said Hansdevacharya played a key role in the Janmabhoomi movement.

Despite holding the important post of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya, he was always available to every worker and saint, Kumar said, adding, "This great quality of his will always be remembered. His demise is an irreparable loss not only for saints and the VHP, but also for the entire Hindu society."



His multi-dimensional spiritual and socially active personality will keep inspiring society and the entire nation for ages, Kumar added.

