Shah Jahan's dagger, Gayatri Devi's necklace among 400 Indian royal items to go under hammer in US

Nearly 400 Indian royal artefacts -- including a natural pearl necklace belonging to and a jade hilted dagger of Mughal Shah Jahan, would go under the hammer here next month.

The auction titled 'Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence' and organised by the will showcase an "unparalleled collection" of finest jewels, gemstones, swords, daggers and decorative objects spanning over 500 years -- from the Mughal period to the age of the Maharajas, the global auction house said in its website.

"This comprehensive trove" will be offered in a landmark auction on June 19, it said.

"Spanning over 500 years of history and sovereign power on the subcontinent, 'Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence' tells the story of a continuous tradition of patronage from the Mughal Empire to present day, with provenance including the royal and noble families of India," the said.

Once owned by Shah Jahan, a dagger with an inscription in 'Nasta'liq' script is one of the prominent objects in the lot. It is estimated to fetch between USD 1,500,000 and USD 2,500,000.

Also on display will be a diamond encrusted ceremonial sword of the Nizam of Set with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, the sword is expected to fetch between USD 1,000,000 and USD 1,500,000.

Another prominent offering is a natural pearl and diamond necklace of Gayatri Devi, wife of of

The objects would be on exhibition from June 14-18 before going under the hammer on June 19.

