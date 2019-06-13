Shah Rukh Khan to be chief guest at 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Superstar Khan will be the chief guest at this year's of Melbourne, the festival organisers announced

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM is back for its 10th edition in the cultural city and will celebrate "courage" as its central theme.

Khan said he is honoured and delighted to accept the invitation.

"An industry of our magnitude and diversity deserves to be celebrated with great passion and fervour, which is what the festival embodies.

"I'm particularly pleased with the theme of the festival this year which is courage, an emotion that resonates with storytellers who really have the might to change the society and the world. I have had great memories of shooting for 'Chak De! India' in and look forward to being back again, this time to celebrate Indian cinema," the said in a statement.

Khan will open the IFFM on August 8 along with the other festival guests and in the company of and

Andrews said he is looking forward to having the Indian as part of the festival.

"This event has grown significantly over the past decade and with the extraordinary Khan here, this year's festival is shaping up to be the biggest and most exciting yet," he said.

"The and Indian film industry is the biggest in the world and in addition to supporting this festival, we've announced a new and Attraction Fund to bring more film productions from and the subcontinent to Perhaps we'll even lure Shah back to our shores again," for Creative Industries added.

Lange said the team is excited to host Khan in the city.

"He's truly an icon of internationally, a person millions and millions follow and look up to. We are looking forward to hosting Mr Khan in Melbourne," she said.

The festival will run through August 17.

