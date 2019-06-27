Incidents of crime on communal, caste lines in BJP-ruled states defaming country: Mayawati

Thursday said the incidents of crime on communal and caste lines in the BJP-ruled states are "defaming" the entire country and even embarrasses the

Her reaction came after the alleged lynching of Tabrez Ansari in the BJP-governed and some other similar incidents elsewhere in the recent past.

Ansari was thrashed by a mob for alleged theft on June 18 and a video had emerged which purportedly showed that he was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in Jharkhand's district.

"Why are the BJP governments allowing crimes of communal frenzy and casteism which are not only defaming those states, but also the entire country and even embarrasses the prime minister," tweeted.

"As of now, police and government officials are also at the receiving end of this new problem," the said.

In another tweet, she termed as "embarrassing" the Niti Aayog report on Health Index under which has remained at the bottom.

"The Niti Aayog report that is the most backward state in the country on the issue of people's health is the most embarrassing for the government," she said.

"What is the use of having a double engine government of the BJP both at the Centre and the state? What is the use of this kind of development for crores of people whose lives are like hell," posed.

According to the Niti Aayog's second round of Health Index, has occupied the top slot in terms of health performance among large states followed by and Maharashtra, whereas and remained at the bottom.

In response, blamed the previous governments for the poor Health Index.

"We have inherited certain things from the governments that came before 2017. We inherited their failure and tried to improve it as much as we can. We did make many improvements," he claimed.

