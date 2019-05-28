JUST IN
Smriti Irani offers prayers at Kamakhya temple

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Union Minister and newly elected BJP MP from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Smriti Irani Tuesday visited the Kamakhya Temple here and offered prayers.

Irani who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, arrived here from Mumbai and drove straight to the Nilachal Hills, the abode of Goddess Kamakhya and the seat of Shakti cult and offered prayers, a party spokesperson said.

She also visited the Bogala Temple further up the hill and also offered prayers.

Irani did not speak to waiting mediapersons at the temple.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 20:15 IST

