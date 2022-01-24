NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus

president on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.

"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment suggested by my doctor," the 81-year-old former Union minister tweeted.

"I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," added Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

