Sharp shooter of Randeep Bhati gang arrested

An alleged sharp shooter of Randeep Bhati gang was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his associate in Uttar Pradesh's area, police said.

28-year-old Sunil Bhati alias Ropy, a resident of Dadri, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, they said Monday.

Earlier, on the intervening night of January 4 and 5, Ropy along with four other accused had allegedly shot dead his gang-member and dumped his body few kilometres away from his house, a said.

had distanced himself from the gang for quite some time, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, Ropy, the main accused, was arrested on Sunday from near bus stand in Madhu Vihar when he came there to meet his associate," Ram Gopal Naik, of Police (Crime), said.

Four accused persons Vivek Singh, Gyanendra Singh, and were already under arrest, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)